04 — Tickets and next steps

Tickets and next steps

KATSEYE has previously demonstrated resilience by adapting their live shows to accommodate health needs without fully canceling performances. During earlier dates, the group maintained a commitment to performing even with significant modifications, highlighting the challenges of maintaining a rigorous tour schedule. Fans are urged to monitor official channels for updates on the Mexico City reschedule.

Retaining original tickets is crucial for attendees, as the group has confirmed their validity for the eventual new date.

Retaining original tickets is crucial for attendees, as the group has confirmed their validity for the eventual new date. The postponement underscores the physical demands of the group’s recent activities, particularly given the recent concussion history affecting key member Megan. The team continues to prioritize health and safety while managing the logistics of a complex international tour.

The immediate impact of this cancellation affects the final leg of the 2026 North American tour, leaving the Mexico City stop as a notable gap in their schedule. However, the upcoming Texas appearance suggests the group is preparing to return to full operational capacity soon. Fans who purchased tickets should watch for further announcements regarding the rescheduled date and venue details.

As the group prepares for the upcoming Asian leg of their tour, the focus remains on completing the rescheduled U.S. dates with full energy and health. The Wildwood Tour has been a mix of triumphs and challenges, with the group showing adaptability in the face of medical setbacks. The Mexico City cancellation is viewed as an unfortunate but necessary step to ensure the long-term health of the members.