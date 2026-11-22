03 — Lineup

Lineup and roster

Several key roster developments are influencing the Islanders' lineup as they head north. Center JG Pageau has officially returned to the active roster after missing three games due to a lower body injury. He demonstrated his value immediately by posting a seven-of-ten success rate at the faceoff dot during recent practice sessions. Pageau brings much-needed veteran stability to the team's faceoff circle.

On the defensive end, Ryan Pulock is ruled out of the contest due to an upper body injury. Pulock sustained the injury late in the second period of the previous game against Winnipeg and did not return. The Islanders will evaluate his status when the team returns to Long Island, leaving a spot open for this crucial divisional matchup.

Logan Stanley is expected to skate alongside Matthew Schaefer on the top defensive pair, a move supported by their participation together during the morning skate. Stanley has missed the previous two games with a lower body injury but has contributed five assists in 19 games this season. His return strengthens a blue line that includes the highly productive Schaefer.