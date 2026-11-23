04 — Musicians remember

Bands and friends

On social media platform X, the band Icehouse described Meldrum as a bright, larger-than-life figure in the Australian music scene for so many years. They highlighted his positive influence on so many careers via his work on Countdown, as well as his roles as a journalist, producer, advocate, and friend. The band expressed that they are thankful that Molly was a part of their lives and music, recognizing the debt owed to his support.

Savage Garden took to social media to share that they do not remember a day in their lives without Molly Meldrum being a part of it. Jason Donovan called him a truly unique character and a great Australian, describing him as one of the country's greatest pioneers and ambassadors for music and entertainment. Donovan added that he was loved, recognised, and respected around the world for his extraordinary contribution to Australian music.

Michael Bublé called Meldrum one of a kind, while legendary singer Marcia Hines wrote that she cannot believe he has gone. Hines thanked him for everything he did for us all in the Australian music industry and worldwide, describing him as a friend to be remembered fondly. Leo Sayer bid a fond farewell to the wonderful, fun, crazy, knowledgeable, influential, and irrepressible soul who will live on in all our memories.

The iconic Australian band Skyhooks, whom Meldrum helped turn into household names, posted a tribute describing the combination of their music and the Countdown show as a perfect fit. They noted that his love of Australian music will be his lasting legacy. Human Nature remembered him as such a huge presence in the Australian music industry and a great friend and supporter of so many up-and-coming bands.