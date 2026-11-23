Australian broadcaster Ian 'Molly' Meldrum receives a state funeral following tributes from music icons. He shaped the local industry over six decades before passing at Epworth Hospital.
Australian music broadcaster and legendary Countdown host Ian Molly Meldrum has died at the age of 83 following a long illness. The announcement of his passing at Epworth Hospital in Richmond has triggered an immediate wave of tributes from across the entertainment world, cementing his status as a national treasure. His family confirmed the death and expressed that he was deeply loved by his long-term partner, Yan Wongngam, as well as his wider circle of friends and family.
In response to this profound national loss, officials have announced that Meldrum will be honored with a state funeral. This high-level ceremonial recognition underscores the immense impact he had on Australian culture over six decades. The decision reflects the deep respect he commanded not only within the music industry but among the general public who grew up with his influential television programs that shaped the nation's musical identity.
Global superstar Kylie Minogue led the emotional tributes on social media, recalling how Meldrum welcomed her onto Countdown as a teenager. She wrote that he championed countless Aussie artists and welcomed international acts to Australia in his own wonderful way. Minogue expressed her gratitude for his unwavering love and support, stating simply, Vale Molly, I am going to turn the music up in your honour.
Legendary rocker Jimmy Barnes offered a more complicated but ultimately grateful reflection on his relationship with the broadcaster. Barnes recalled that Meldrum was initially an adversary who insisted that bands mime their performances, a requirement that strained their early interactions. However, Barnes acknowledged that Molly exposed them to a huge music audience they could never have reached alone, making him an indispensable figure in their success.
Tina Arena was among the first to publicly acknowledge the magnitude of the loss, describing Meldrum as a man who made an incredible contribution to the music industry in Australia and abroad. She offered her deepest condolences to his family and friends, noting his unwavering support for artists. Her sentiments were echoed by many who viewed him as a pivotal figure in the local entertainment landscape.
On social media platform X, the band Icehouse described Meldrum as a bright, larger-than-life figure in the Australian music scene for so many years. They highlighted his positive influence on so many careers via his work on Countdown, as well as his roles as a journalist, producer, advocate, and friend. The band expressed that they are thankful that Molly was a part of their lives and music, recognizing the debt owed to his support.
Savage Garden took to social media to share that they do not remember a day in their lives without Molly Meldrum being a part of it. Jason Donovan called him a truly unique character and a great Australian, describing him as one of the country's greatest pioneers and ambassadors for music and entertainment. Donovan added that he was loved, recognised, and respected around the world for his extraordinary contribution to Australian music.
Michael Bublé called Meldrum one of a kind, while legendary singer Marcia Hines wrote that she cannot believe he has gone. Hines thanked him for everything he did for us all in the Australian music industry and worldwide, describing him as a friend to be remembered fondly. Leo Sayer bid a fond farewell to the wonderful, fun, crazy, knowledgeable, influential, and irrepressible soul who will live on in all our memories.
The iconic Australian band Skyhooks, whom Meldrum helped turn into household names, posted a tribute describing the combination of their music and the Countdown show as a perfect fit. They noted that his love of Australian music will be his lasting legacy. Human Nature remembered him as such a huge presence in the Australian music industry and a great friend and supporter of so many up-and-coming bands.
Kate Ceberano was among the first to post, writing that they do not make them like that anymore and that her heart is aching today at the loss. Veteran Australian entertainment reporter Richard Wilkins called him completely irreplaceable, stating that while the words legend and icon are thrown around loosely, he was both of those things. Wilkins noted that Meldrum could pick a hit and he could make a hit.
Wilkins noted that Meldrum could pick a hit and he could make a hit.
Wilkins recalled that record labels once sent them around the world with a rep to ensure Meldrum did not lose another passport, as his travel tally eventually reached thirteen. He shared a story from a trip to New York where Meldrum was handed a bio for a new artist and asked aloud who the f*** is Madonna. This anecdote highlighted his keen interest in discovering new talent on a global scale.
The Australian Recording Industry Association described Meldrum as having spent six decades convincing a country raised on British and American records that its own artists could stand alongside the greats. Chief executive Annabelle Herd stated that the organization is heartbroken by the loss. She emphasized that it is impossible to imagine what Australian music would look like without his long and storied career.
Herd noted that Meldrum used his 2014 ARIA Hall of Fame induction speech to urge viewers to get behind Australian acts. She stated that it is up to all of us to keep fighting the good fight in his honor. The ARIA Hall of Fame induction was significant because Meldrum was the first inductee who was not a recording artist, a distinction that underscored his role as a curator and promoter rather than a performer.
The Countdown program played a crucial role in introducing acts to their first Australian hits. It became a cultural institution that bridged the gap between local bands and mainstream audiences. One artist noted that they do not make artists or presenters like that anymore, expressing that their heart is aching today at the loss of such an influential figure.
As the nation prepares for the state funeral, the collective memory of Ian Molly Meldrum remains fixed on his infectious energy and his dedication to the arts. His life's work ensured that Australian music found its voice on the global stage. The public outpouring of grief highlights the unique position Meldrum held in the national consciousness, standing as a testament to his six-decade legacy in the entertainment sector.
The family has requested privacy during this difficult time, but the sheer volume of tributes from global and local stars confirms the scale of the impact he had. From teenage pop stars to rock legends, the message is consistent: there will never be another quite like him. The state funeral will serve as the final official chapter in a career that defined a generation.