03 — Seeds 3 to 8

Seeds 3 to 8

No. 3 seed South Dakota State No. 5 seed Monmouth No. 6 seed Sam Houston State No. 8 seed Youngstown State

South Dakota State is poised as a dangerous No. 3 seed. The Jackrabbits leverage head-to-head victories over Youngstown State, Illinois State, and South Dakota. Their resume suggests they have done enough to secure a high seed and favorable home-field advantage in the early rounds. The competition for the middle tier of Top 16 seeds remains intense.

Northern Iowa secured its spot after defeating McNeese, finishing with a 10-1 record against FCS opponents. Their resume includes ranked wins over Sam Houston State and Incarnate Word. Monmouth is projected for the No. 5 seed with nine Division I wins. These include notable victories over North Dakota and Illinois State.

Sam Houston State is projected for the No. 6 seed. The Lumberjacks have wins over UIW and Abilene Christian plus a non-Division I game against Northeastern State. Both Monmouth and Sam Houston State should safely receive one of the Top 8 seeds. This grants them a first-round bye and a favorable bracket placement.

Chattanooga secured the Southern Conference auto-bid and positioned itself for a Top 8 seed. They finished 10-1 against FCS opponents with wins over Tennessee Tech, East Tennessee State, Abilene Christian, and Chattanooga. Youngstown State is projected for the No. 8 seed with a strong statistical profile.

The Penguins have eight Division I wins but hold quality victories over South Dakota and North Dakota. They are projected to have the No. 3 Strength of Schedule in the FCS. All metrics the committee reportedly uses place Youngstown State firmly among the Top 8 teams.