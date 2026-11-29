01 — Scene

The encounter

Dannii Minogue has provided harrowing new details regarding a 2006 encounter with comedian Russell Brand, revealing how he used his imposing physical presence to intimidate her at an MTV studio in London. The Australian singer and actress described the incident as terrifying, stating that Brand attempted to force a slip of paper with his phone number into her hand while blocking her exit.

Minogue, who is now 55 years old, spoke to Stellar Magazine about the event, emphasizing that she felt unsafe and threatened by the 51-year-old comedian. She recounted how Brand leaned over her, utilizing his 186 cm height to create a claustrophobic and threatening environment in the hallway after their interview for his show One Leicester Square had concluded.

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The singer explained that she firmly rejected Brand's advances, telling him explicitly that she did not want his number and intended to leave immediately. Despite her clear refusal, Brand persisted in his attempts to engage her, displaying a disregard for her boundaries that Minogue found deeply unsettling and intimidating.

A male colleague eventually intervened to help Minogue escape the hallway, ushering her away from the studio to ensure her safety. The experience left her shaken, but it also highlighted a pattern of behavior that she had recognized in Brand long before his recent legal troubles came to light.